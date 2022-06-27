Rincon Police Chief describes driver plowing through parade

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon community is in shock after a driver plowed through a parade over the weekend narrowly missing hundreds of attendees.

This happened Saturday morning during the Let Freedom Ring parade to honor first responders. The driver, 38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez remains in jail, and tonight investigators are working to figure out a motive.

Rincon Police Chief Jonathon Murrell is praising the efforts of his officers for preventing what he says could’ve been a much larger tragedy.

He says he was in a car in the middle of the parade route when he saw the driver head straight towards him. He says Rodriguez continued to drive for nearly a mile down the parade route coming within feet of onlookers, including children.

It was then that Murrell says Rincon K9 officer Ian Gallagher placed his own life on the line by driving head on into Rodriguez’s vehicle putting an end to the dangerous drive.

Gallagher was taken to a hospital and is still suffering from increasing neck and shoulder pain but is expected to be ok.

Murrell says none of the hundreds of parade attendees were injured and he believes Rodriguez drove through the route intentionally.

“There’s no doubt in my mind this individual knew exactly what he was doing. He was trying to elude police officers. He knew we were trying to stop him. There’s no way this individual didn’t know what he was doing.”

Rodriguez is currently being held on one count of aggravated assault, but chief Murrell says more charges are still coming

