Statesboro Police investigating Saturday night shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

Officers patrolling the Pine Street area around 11:31 p.m. heard shots fired in the area. Officers secured the area and were later notified a 20-year-old woman was transferred to the hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Detectives processed the scene for several hours. They say the shooting took place after a large gathering was dispersed by officers on another street. They believe some of those people went to the Pine Street area to continue the party.

Detectives believe multiple witnesses were present when the shots were fired and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the motive for the shooting and the participants.

Anyone with information should call Senior Detective Jodie Tanner at 912.764.9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

