Tybee Island police warn of leaving pets in hot cars

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Police on Tybee Island are reminding people to never leave your pet inside a parked car unattended, especially in the hot summer months.

They say it might be 80 or 90 degrees outside, but the temperature inside a parked car can reach well over 100 degrees.

Police here say dogs left in hot cars happens so often, they can’t even put a number on it without having to look through their case files.

Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department say when guests come to the island for vacation they’ll often bring their pets. However, when they find out they can’t bring their dog on the beach they end up leaving the dog in their car.

Just this month, police say they responded to a call about a dog in distress that was locked in a parked car in the middle of the afternoon. Police say they tried using a tool to get the dog out without having to damage to the car.

When they were unsuccessful in doing so, they shattered the back window and got the dog out to safety. When they used a thermometer to check the temperature inside that car, it was 115 degrees.

Lt. Emory Randolph with the Tybee Island Police Department said, “Georgia law absolutely allows police officers to shatter windows in emergency situations such as to rescue a child or an animal. For your average bystander, it’s far better if they actually contact police and let us deal with it. We love animals on Tybee Island. If you’re going to travel with them, please have a safe hotel or vacation rental home where you can leave them in comfort and air conditioning. If that’s not possible, we ask that you please leave them at home.”

Officer Randolph says the dog’s owners did eventually come forward and were cited for Animal Confinement.

He says how people get charged in these cases varies depending on what kind of medical attention the animal may need after being rescued or if it dies. In that case, someone could face animal cruelty charges.

