Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes K9 who can detect electronics

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office has a new state-of-the art tool that can find hidden electronics in any home.

And this tool is pretty cute.

Meet ‘Darsey’ and her handler Jennifer.

Darsey is trained to sniff out electronic storage devices like SD cards, which are often very small and hidden.

Many times, child abusers use these devices to store images of their victim.

“We execute the search warrant by human first. And then, once we feel like we got every bit of evidence we can, then I go and get Darsey and I run her through the house or the vehicles or the shed just depends on what the circumstances are and she will alert to hidden devices.”

The office purchased Darsey through community donations and with the help of an Organization called ‘Defenders for Children’

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.