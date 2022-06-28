Chatham Co. Gang Prevention & Intervention Commission addresses recent crime in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Following the violence this weekend, the Chatham County Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission says they are closer to making a recommendation to the county and the state to curb crime.

Residents and visitors we spoke to over the past couple of days say they weren’t surprised by the crime ,but something needs to be done.

After three people were shot early Sunday morning in City Market, residents say they aren’t shocked... poor behavior and bad decisions are everywhere.

“People do dumb things.”

Over on West 37th Street, police say no one was injured but a drive by struck homes and cars Friday night. A resident who didn’t want to show his face says he’s mad his family is in danger.

“It just becomes background noise but it’s concerning that no one is doing anything or things are changing. It’s just it’s been happening this way for so long.”

State Representative Carl Gilliard has been leading the Chatham County Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission for a year to combat violence in Savannah.

He says the root of what’s going on is an offender’s environment, their zip code

“We can do all the programs to take them away from the environment but they’ve got to come back to the environment.”

He says they need accountability in the “village” of parents and guardians.

“It’s just time right now the village has lost too many people... too many young people we’re losing too many family members.”

SPD hasn’t confirmed any arrests made in either incident.

The commission hopes to finish and submit their recommendations in the coming months

