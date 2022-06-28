Congregation Mickve Israel’s 289th anniversary celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 289th anniversary warrants a major celebration, and that is exactly what Congregation Mickve Israel has planned with a concert featuring Grammy Award winner Mike Farris.
Robert Haas is the rabbi at Mickve Israel. He joined us with museum docent Laura Denton with a look ahead at the “Oh What a Night’' celebration on July 10 that is open to the public.
