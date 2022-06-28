Sky Cams
Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua, Colombia.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.

The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it’s not clear if all of the dead were prisoners.

He said the fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua.

