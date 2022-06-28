Sky Cams
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to conduct an independent investigation a shooting involving one of their deputies.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says they were at a residence on Rodney Stanley Road in Lyons around 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday to arrest Rabul Valdez Jr. for outstanding warrants. They say Valdez has an extensive history involving domestic violence, theft, drug use and fleeing from law enforcement.

Deputies say when they located Valdez at the residence, he produced a firearm and was shot once by a deputy. They say Valdez then barricaded himself in the residence, resulting in a four to five hour standoff.

Deputies were eventually able to apprehend Valdez. He was taken into custody where he received medical treatment by EMS and transported to the hospital, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Valdez sustained a superficial wound from the shooting and is stable.

Upon completion of the investigation, the GBI will turn their findings over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

