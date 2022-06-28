Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Tuesday 06-28-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had isolated pockets of steady, heavy rain with some estimates like near Pembroke along GA Hwy 280 of three inches of rain, but just to the west in Claxton, zilch. We’ve got low to middle 90s where it’s dry and upper 70s like Savannah and Beaufort where it’s wet.

It’s thanks to a stationary front interacting with the sea breeze. That front will sit over over the area and will dissipate by Thursday.

We had a waterspout off Hilton Head late this morning, and there may be more, perhaps Wednesday morning. This evening we’ll watch these showers drift west, but by 8:35pm sunset, things should be much quieter.

Daybreak Wednesday coastal rain likely with a waterspout possible. Lows will in the middle 70s. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day with highs in the middle 80s. Some cities may sit near 80° throughout the afternoon.

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Even though Atlantic high pressure will strengthen over the weekend, there’s going to be some mid level energy or shortwave energy on Saturday with widespread showers and some storms. Sunday into Monday, Independence Day, there’s a decent chance of rain, but the coverage may be limited.

Sunday through Tuesday but increasing heights aloft could decrease the overall coverage.

MARINE: Seas will average 2-3 feet. Boaters can expect scattered t-storms in the morning, a few may have gusty winds, heavy rains, and frequent lightning.

