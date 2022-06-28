Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Tuesday 06-28-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had isolated pockets of steady, heavy rain with some estimates like near Pembroke along GA Hwy 280 of three inches of rain, but just to the west in Claxton, zilch. We’ve got low to middle 90s where it’s dry and upper 70s like Savannah and Beaufort where it’s wet.

It’s thanks to a stationary front interacting with the sea breeze. That front will sit over over the area and will dissipate by Thursday.

We had a waterspout off Hilton Head late this morning, and there may be more, perhaps Wednesday morning. This evening we’ll watch these showers drift west, but by 8:35pm sunset, things should be much quieter.

Daybreak Wednesday coastal rain likely with a waterspout possible. Lows will in the middle 70s. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day with highs in the middle 80s. Some cities may sit near 80° throughout the afternoon.

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Even though Atlantic high pressure will strengthen over the weekend, there’s going to be some mid level energy or shortwave energy on Saturday with widespread showers and some storms. Sunday into Monday, Independence Day, there’s a decent chance of rain, but the coverage may be limited.

Sunday through Tuesday but increasing heights aloft could decrease the overall coverage.

MARINE: Seas will average 2-3 feet. Boaters can expect scattered t-storms in the morning, a few may have gusty winds, heavy rains, and frequent lightning.

Stay safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Market
Residents and tourists concerned after shooting near City Market
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
Former members of House of Prayer church say they haven’t seen children in years
Police lights
UPDATE: Walthour Rd. has reopened after a hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Motorist drives through Rincon parade
New video shows the moment a motorist drives through Rincon’s ‘Let Freedom Ring Parade’

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Warm temperatures and a wet afternoon 🌧️
Scattered downpours move inland this afternoon
Andrew's noon forecast 6.28
Showers developing by lunchtime
Andrew's Tuesday morning forecast 6.28
Locally heavy rainfall this week
Jamie's 6pm Forecast