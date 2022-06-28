Jesup Police still searching for suspect in armed robbery from early June

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department said on June 3, two masked gunmen went into the Marathon gas station on US 301.

Police say one of them hit a cashier in the face with a gun and stole money.

Police identified the suspects as Zy’Quarion Tippins and Derrick Herrera. Tippins was arrested and is in custody, but Herrera is still on the loose.

“He was supposed to turn himself in. At one point in time, his representation, his attorney, came up here to have an appointed time for him to turn himself in, but Mr. Herrera never showed. The attorney was present, but Mr. Herrera never showed up. So, he’s still at large. He didn’t turn himself in when he was given the opportunity to do so,” Jesup Police Lt. Jonathan McCullough said.

Lt. McCullough adds that if you do see Herrera, do not approach him. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

They ask that wherever you are, to please call 911. His information is entered in the Georgia Crime Information Center, so any police agency that makes contact with him will know he’s wanted.

