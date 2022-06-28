Savannah Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While addressing the recent weekend triple shooting in city market, Mayor Johnson detailed a couple steps he’d be willing to consider and look at implementing to keep instances of gun violence from happening downtown.

Mayor Johnson says while they can’t control the number of guns on the street, the city can control the hours and activity of Savannah’s nightlife downtown.

He said at Tuesday’s news conference he would be willing to consider if a curfew needs to be put in place to limit crowds and reduce the potential for shootings.

He says in the mean time, he’s willing to work with downtown and community partners, but added they must come up with a solution quickly with the busy holiday weekend just days away.

“People will be safe, and feel safe in our city, in all areas of our city. If that means clearing out downtown areas at midnight or earlier, for that to occur given the gun laws in our state, then everything, in my mind is on the table as far as I’m concerned,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Mayor Johnson also said while discussing the consideration of a curfew, that he realizes it would hurt everybody. But he added, he would rather see people enjoy themselves a little less and make it home safely, than not make it home at all.

We spoke to one bar owner and operator on the Mayor saying a curfew is on the table as a potential solution.

“It’s a slippery slope. You close an hour early, you’re closing two hours early, and then the next time there’s an incident you close five hours early. And next, people just don’t come to Savannah. It’s not about the time closing, it’s about keeping the city safe, and supporting and looking out for our tourists and locals,” said Keith Berger.

The mayor says he has not made any decisions yet, he just wants to get the conversation started to come up with a solution that works for the community.

