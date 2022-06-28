Polls open at 7 a.m. for S.C. Primary Runoff Election

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Today, voters in South Carolina can head to the polls to make a few final decisions about how who will be on the ballot in November.

The state’s Primary Runoff Election will begins this morning.

If you voted in the primary two weeks ago, you will go to the same polling place today to vote.

It is a typical election, we only have a runoff for a race if no candidate was able to get past the 50 percent mark, the top two candidates are on the ballot today and the winner will move on to the General Election in November.

Let’s take a look at what will be on the ballot today - remember you can only vote in one party since it is the primary runoff and it has to be the same party you voted in two weeks ago for the primary.

There is only one race for Republicans, which is State Superintendent of Education and there is only one race for Democrats which is the U.S. Senate Seat.

“We regard every election as an important election and I know that some folks will probably think that they have done what they needed to do but the process is not complete and we encourage every voter to cast a ballot and that way they will know who they feel they need to represent them in the general election in November,” said Marie Smalls with Beaufort County Board of Elections.

Smalls says they are not anticipating a high turnout today. For the early voting period last week they had about 800 voters come in early and they were pleased with that.

Beaufort County will have all of their polling locations open today. There is one change from the primary, if you typically vote at Belfair Polling Place in Bluffton, today you will vote at the Bluffton Middle School instead.

The polls open up at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your ID with you.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.