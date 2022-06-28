President St. at Houston St. surrounding Greene Square closed

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, President Street at Houston Street surrounding Greene Square is closed due to a tractor trailer hitting power lines.

The tractor trailer was attempting to navigate the square.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.

