Rental properties near capacity on Hilton Head Island as July 4th approaches

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to book a place on Hilton Head Island for 4th of July weekend, chances are you’re too late.

July 4th is one of the busiest beach times of the year and that means the island and its rental properties are near capacity.

Island Time rentals has 120 homes and villas around this island and they’re 100% booked up for this weekend. The company’s managing partner says that’s the case with pretty much the whole island.

“We’re looking at roughly for the island probably a 99% occupancy week, at least 95% or more,” Dru Brown, Managing Partner, Island Time HHI said.

He says that will only increase with last minute bookings, as he expects this weekend will be the island’s most crowded of the year.

“July 4th is going to be the most busy in terms of visitors. You know, Hilton Head is such a multigenerational destination so the grandparents have the parents and the grandkids, so we do see that the island will be close to capacity.”

Just to put this in perspective the massive crowds the RBC Heritage brings in every year, being a $100 million plus economic impact, but Brown says because July 4th has that multigenerational aspect to it, this weekend even surpasses the Heritage as far as number of visitors goes.

So if you’re planning to come out here this weekend, start booking those dinner reservations now and bring your patience with you.

