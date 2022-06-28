Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Film Alliance meetings return

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been a quiet couple of years for the Savannah Film Alliance - a network of local individuals and businesses with an interest in supporting movie and television projects in the Coastal Empire.

But, like those projects, the organization is making a comeback.

Joining us on Morning Break was Charles Bowen, the founder of the Savannah Film Alliance, which will hold its first in-person meeting in more than two years on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Market
Residents and tourists concerned after shooting near City Market
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
Former members of House of Prayer church say they haven’t seen children in years
Police lights
UPDATE: Walthour Rd. has reopened after a hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Police lights
All lanes of Johnny Mercer Blvd. back open after downed power lines cleared

Latest News

Savannah Philharmonic 2022 summer education camps
Savannah Philharmonic 2022 summer education camps
Congregation Mickve Israel’s 289th anniversary celebration
Congregation Mickve Israel’s 289th anniversary celebration
Savannah Film Alliance meetings return
Savannah Film Alliance meetings return
Congregation Mickve Israel’s 289th anniversary celebration
Congregation Mickve Israel’s 289th anniversary celebration