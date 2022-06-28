Savannah Police arrest man for August 2021 homicide

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police charged a suspect with murder in connection to a homicide that took place back in August 2021.

According to Savannah police, officers responded to the 100 block of McIntyre Street for a deceased person and discovered Calvin Owens.

Michael Cimato, 58, was detained by U.S. Marshals in Danville, Illinois on June 23.

Officials say he is currently waiting to be taken to Savannah.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

