SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas also noted the Supreme Court should revisit other decisions including federal protections for same-sex marriage.

Now, an effort is underway among some SCAD students to change the name of a school building named for Justice Thomas.

A sign declaring the building as the Clarence Thomas Center for Historic Preservation used to be on a sign holder in front of the building. That sign was recently removed but SCAD officials haven’t confirmed a reason for the removal.

Still, even though the sign is down, there is growing support tonight for a petition circulating online urging school leaders to officially change the building’s name.

One student earlier today said he signed that petition. While he understands renaming the building won’t change any rulings, he says it was important for him to take a stand.

“It’s a step to showing not only how we feel, but also like the consequences of not allowing people to express their rights and express themselves for who they are,” said Dylan Roca.

Other students said Justice Thomas’ opinions do not match the values of the SCAD community which they describe as progressive and inclusive.

“I love the school. I went there for undergrad, I’m back now for my masters, but honestly, as a student, I feel like it is kind of embarrassing to have that man’s name on that building,” said Laura Rudnicki.

This isn’t the first time this building’s name has come under fire. Back in 2018, a similar effort started to remove Justice Thomas’ name.

The current petition today has over 1000 signatures

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.