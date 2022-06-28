Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia preparing for food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As inflation continues to impact families in the Coastal Empire, Second Harvest is gearing up to provide some relief.

The food bank just received a $5 million grant through governor’s office. And $3 million of that will go towards purchasing food, which will be a huge help with rising food prices.

The other $2 million will go towards purchases for their brand new facility. The total estimated cost for the project is around $38 million dollars.

Tuesday, Second Harvest will be meeting with the architects to approve the final plan and then it heads off to the county for their approval.

The new location along Chatham Parkway will double the size of the warehouse and double the kitchen space.

“This is going to take us to the next level of what we are able to do, not only here in Chatham County but what we can do out in the areas that surround Chatham County, all the way down to Brunswick, over to Jeff Davis, up through Bulloch County, Montgomery County so it is going to be great what we can do more, we will be closer to the interstate, truckers will be able to get to us easier, we’ll be able to get out to those rural communities easier,” said Mary Jane Crouch with of Coastal Georgia.

They plan to break ground in early September and expect the project to be complete by December of 2023.

While they are continuing to raise funds for that project, their main focus is feeding families today.

If you need food today, head to Memorial Stadium. They will start handing out food at 9 a.m. and will keep going until it is all gone. Anyone in Chatham County is welcome to stop by and get food if you are in need.

