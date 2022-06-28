Volunteers in Vidalia pack supply buckets to send to Ukraine

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Eastern Europe can feel like a world away from Toombs County. But, the community has come together to help people in Ukraine one bucket at a time.

Volunteers from local churches and across the community came together this morning. They packed more than 400 buckets with personal supplies for Ukrainian refugees and others who’ve suffered loss of property and isolation.

A local couple with family in Ukraine came up with the idea and asked friends to help.

They say they didn’t expect their church and so many others to join the effort.

Mike Yenatsky, a Ukrainian Native, said, “the level of community involvement and community support has been so far beyond anything that I imagined.”

One group from First Baptist Church helped spearhead the project from groups from other churches helped staff the assembly line this morning.

All hope the supplies from so far away can at least help in some small way.

From here, the finished buckets will go to a relief organization in Tennessee then onto Ukraine.

