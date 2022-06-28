Warm temperatures and a wet afternoon 🌧️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the lower 70s Tuesday morning under partly cloudy skies and calm conditions. A light easterly breeze builds in throughout the morning as temperatures climb near 90 degrees by noon. Afternoon highs top out near 90, with afternoon showers and storms developing. A few showers could even develop along the coast before lunchtime. The rain will linger into the evening, mainly west of I-95.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 8:26AM I 1.1′ 2:30PM I 8.3′ 8:39PM

Wednesday looks to be a similar setup as Tuesday as a cold front stalls out across the area. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid 80s. Expect rain once again on Wednesday.

Severe storms aren’t a great threat, but pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding under stronger storms during the afternoon. No one day will be a washout, but this is the best chance for much-needed rain we have seen in a while. Consistent afternoon shower activity will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s this week.

Even looking into the weekend, afternoon convection looks like a possibility with scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will bring rain to the Windward Island and Venezuela Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will continue moving west, arriving in Central America this weekend.

A low pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This system will move toward southern Texas.

A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone as it moves northwest at about 15 miles per hour.

There are no local impacts expected from any of these systems.

