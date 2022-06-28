Sky Cams
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie "Hocus Pocus 2” on Tuesday. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie “Hocus Pocus 2″ on Tuesday.

The original 1993 cult classic saw three witch sisters woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ is scheduled to start streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for the Halloween season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

