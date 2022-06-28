Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After over 40 years, the Savannah Medical Clinic has closed.

According to a person with the clinic, to their knowledge, it was the only healthcare provider in Savannah that offered surgical abortions.

No further comments were given on the closure.

Last week, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing individual states to make decisions regarding abortion laws. Georgia leaders have asked a judge to overturn a ruling keeping the state’s Heartbeat Law from taking effect.

Again, the clinic would not comment on the closure, when they closed or why.

