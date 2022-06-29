Afternoon showers and storms return 🌧️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads dry out overnight with temperatures in the lower 70s Wednesday morning. Coastal showers will be possible during the morning, but inland areas will be mostly dry. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s by lunchtime with highs only in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be likely. Some areas will get over an inch of rain under the downpours, but most of us will get much less than that.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 9:06AM I 1.1′ 3:11PM I 8.1′ 9:17PM

Severe storms aren’t a great threat, but pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding under stronger storms during the afternoon. No one day will be a washout, but this is the best chance for much-needed rain we have seen in a while. Consistent afternoon shower activity will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s this week.

Even looking into the weekend, afternoon convection looks like a possibility with scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will bring rain to the Windward Island and Venezuela Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will continue moving west, arriving in Central America this weekend.

A low pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This system will move toward southern Texas.

A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone as it moves northwest at about 15 miles per hour.

There are no local impacts expected from any of these systems.

