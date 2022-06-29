Community vigil held for man who died in officer-involved shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, a community is remembering a man who was shot and killed by Savannah Police.

A crowd came together for a candlelight vigil to remember 31-year-old Saudi Lee who was killed Friday near Gwinnett and Crosby Streets.

State agents say Lee was walking in the middle of the street when officers approached him.

They say Lee immediately showed his wallet, claiming his weapons permit was inside. He then lifted his shirt and pulled a weapon from a holster.

Investigators say after a short chase, the officer shot Lee.

“He was a smart young man, smart. He rap, and awesome rapper. He stayed to himself. A lot of times you would see him walking, he would be by himself. Sometimes he would come to my house sit on the porch and talk to my son, and it’s just tragic,” said Felicia Walker.

Walker says they’ve had issues with the same officers before.

She said she’s disappointed in the leaders she reached out to complain about the officers who were patrolling the neighborhood.

She says nothing changed after the complaint.

