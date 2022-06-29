FBI investigating other churches after Hinesville raid

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The House of Prayer church just outside of Hinesville city limits is just one location the FBI searched last week.

FBI representatives have confirmed at least four other church searches across the country.

Last week, FBI officials confirmed to WTOC that the raids near Hinesville and Augusta were part of the same investigation.

The FBI also searched the Assembly of Prayer church in Killeen, Texas but officials would not confirm if it was related to the Georgia churches.

Now, we’ve learned of two additional searches at House of Prayer Church in Tacoma, Washington, and House of Prayer Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Again, the FBI would not confirm if these other searches are related to the churches in Georgia but documents I requested from state records show that the churches in Texas, Washington and North Carolina are all under the House of Prayer Christian Churches of America, Inc.

An organization formally incorporated in Louisiana with mailing addresses in Hinesville, the same mailing addresses used by the Liberty County House of Prayer church.

WTOC continued to reach out to leaders with the church for comment on this investigation, but have not heard back.

