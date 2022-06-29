Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Fort Stewart prepares for Independence Day celebration

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Independence Day is approaching quickly, and some areas are even celebrating the day a bit early! Fort Stewart will host its Marne Independence Day celebration on Friday.

Event organizers said they expect anywhere from 10 to 12 thousand people at this Friday’s event! It’s the first full event since the pandemic, as last year was limited to military members and their families.

Organizers were hard at work this afternoon setting up the stage at Donovan Field where headliner Trace Adkins will perform along with Dru Hill.

And, the best part about this event is that admission is totally free! The gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with the concert expected to start at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a large fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. Friday night. The people behind this event say they can’t wait to bring it back to the whole community.

“It’s exciting. It takes some getting used to being back at the big events, but it’s like riding a bike. It comes right back to you. We’re really excited to see all of the progress we’ve already made this week, and the next two days is when things really start coming together. Then we’ll get to stand on that stage and see how all of this hard work really pays off. It’s going to be really exciting,” said special events coordinator Cara Bates.

Bates says they will have about 30 food vendors there as well. People with a military ID are asked to use Gates 1 and 5 the day of the event.

Now, if you don’t have a military ID, you’re asked to use the gate 3 on Old Sunbury Road.

For more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence in Savannah
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence

Latest News

Savannah Fire Battalion Chief gives tips on how to stay safe while using fireworks
Savannah Fire Battalion Chief gives tips on how to stay safe while using fireworks
Business leaders hope for solutions to solve logistic issues following new electric car plant
Business leaders hope for solutions to solve logistic issues following new electric car plant
THE News at 6
Fort Stewart prepares for Independence Day celebration
Savannah Fire Battalion Chief gives tips on how to stay safe while using fireworks
Savannah Fire Battalion Chief gives tips on how to stay safe while using fireworks