Fort Stewart prepares for Independence Day celebration

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Independence Day is approaching quickly, and some areas are even celebrating the day a bit early! Fort Stewart will host its Marne Independence Day celebration on Friday.

Event organizers said they expect anywhere from 10 to 12 thousand people at this Friday’s event! It’s the first full event since the pandemic, as last year was limited to military members and their families.

Organizers were hard at work this afternoon setting up the stage at Donovan Field where headliner Trace Adkins will perform along with Dru Hill.

And, the best part about this event is that admission is totally free! The gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with the concert expected to start at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a large fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. Friday night. The people behind this event say they can’t wait to bring it back to the whole community.

“It’s exciting. It takes some getting used to being back at the big events, but it’s like riding a bike. It comes right back to you. We’re really excited to see all of the progress we’ve already made this week, and the next two days is when things really start coming together. Then we’ll get to stand on that stage and see how all of this hard work really pays off. It’s going to be really exciting,” said special events coordinator Cara Bates.

Bates says they will have about 30 food vendors there as well. People with a military ID are asked to use Gates 1 and 5 the day of the event.

Now, if you don’t have a military ID, you’re asked to use the gate 3 on Old Sunbury Road.

For more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.