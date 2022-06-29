Mill Creek Park’s annual Firecracker Festival returns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County’s Recreation Department is planning for thousands and thousands of people to come out and enjoy July 3 and 4.

Mill Creek Park will host the annual Firecracker Festival.

In addition to live music on the stage, they’ll have their traditional games like frog jumping -bring your own frog- a greased pole climb and more.

Organizers say they saw crowds return last year after missing 2020 for the pandemic.

But they anticipate bigger crowds this year as more people feel comfortable in large outdoor groups.

They feel having it on Sunday before the 4th will be a positive too.

“We’re hoping for a good crowd, maybe more so than normal as some people do family things or go out of town on the actual 4th,” Kimberly Sharpe said.

She noted, after the fireworks, neighborhood traffic will flow one-way out of the park toward the bypass as the party winds down.

She says another positive to this plan is folks can stay as late as they want - past the fireworks, to the last song played - go home and sleep in on the Monday holiday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.