PGA Tour tournament coming to Ridgeland golf club

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The CJ Cup will be contested at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. this October, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday.

The tournament was launched as Korea’s first official PGA Tour tournament in 2017. It was relocated to the United States due to the challenges of COVID-19.

This will be the first time the CJ Cup will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club in 2021.

“Thanks to the tremendous commitment from CJ Group, the PGA TOUR is thrilled to bring THE CJ CUP in South Carolina to the United States this October,” said Christian Hardy, the PGA TOUR’s Senior Vice President, International. “This event has provided a great platform on which to showcase golf’s top Korean players, and we are confident that Congaree will once again serve as a fantastic venue for hosting one of the TOUR’s premier tournaments.”

The tournament will be renamed the CJ Cup in South Carolina and will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), as well as the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking as part of CJ Group’s vision to support the development of professional golf in Korea.

The remainder of the field will be made up of the leading players from the 2021-22 FedEx Cup points list and sponsor exemptions. There will be no 36-hole cut.

The tournament will be played the week of October 17-23.

