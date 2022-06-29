Sky Cams
Pooler church holds 'mass for peace in Ukraine' to welcome refugees
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Ukrainians who have escaped the war-torn country are settling here. Tonight, Pooler residents gathered to welcome them to their new home.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church and Savannah Supports Ukraine group held a mass for peace followed by a Potluck dinner to welcome their new neighbors.

Dozens of people showed up to the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Pooler to meet and show their support.

“I hope that those who are here are from Ukraine whether they’ve been in Savannah for a long time or like some of them who’ve arrived recently since the conflict a few months ago. I hope that they feel the support not only of the church but the community here in Savannah,” said Father Pablo Migone.

The event also doubled as a baby shower for a new member who’s due to have a baby boy in September.

