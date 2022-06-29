Savannah Fire Battalion Chief gives tips on how to stay safe while using fireworks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you don’t plan to go downtown for the fireworks show and want to shoot some off yourself, there are a few things you need to know.

Savannah Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill says there are ways to safely enjoy the holiday, and shoot off fireworks responsibly.

And one of the first things you can do, is to find a way to light the firework from a safe distance.

“A handheld lighter is ok, but you want to have something similar to this to give you some distance away from the actual wick. We don’t make the fireworks, we just purchase them. So we don’t know how fast that wick is going to burn. So you want to give yourself some space to get away.”

Ifill says it’s also important to not shoot off fireworks too close to buildings, and not in the middle of streets.

If you think a firework might be a dud after lighting the wick, Battalion Chief Ifill says it’s best to give it time before getting close to it.

“Let that fuse burn down, give it at least thirty minutes, then you can take that firework and submerge it into water and let it sit there. That way you’ll know for a fact that it’s not going to light off.”

And should a firework cause a fire that could potentially get out of hand, Battalion Chief Ifill says it’s best to call the professionals to handle the situation.

“Dial 911 if you don’t believe you can handle whatever that emergency is. It’s better to be proactive up front and deal with a little bit of embarrassment versus dealing with someone seriously getting hurt because of a firework display.”

