Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Repertory Theater performs ‘The Spitfire Grill’

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local professional theater returns to Savannah this weekend with the Savannah Repertory Theater’s “The Spitfire Grill’' - a musical about secrets in a small Wisconsin town.

Jennifer Bishop and Dolette McDonald are part of the cast that brings this production to the Jenkins Hall at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus beginning Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
Motorist drives through Rincon parade
Rincon Police Chief describes driver plowing through parade
Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence in Savannah
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence

Latest News

City of Richmond Hill Independence Day celebrations
City of Richmond Hill Independence Day celebrations
Camping with Sarah
Camping with Sarah
Savannah Repertory Theater performs ‘The Spitfire Grill’
Savannah Repertory Theater performs ‘The Spitfire Grill’
City of Richmond Hill Independence Day celebrations
City of Richmond Hill Independence Day celebrations