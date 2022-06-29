Savannah Repertory Theater performs ‘The Spitfire Grill’
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local professional theater returns to Savannah this weekend with the Savannah Repertory Theater’s “The Spitfire Grill’' - a musical about secrets in a small Wisconsin town.
Jennifer Bishop and Dolette McDonald are part of the cast that brings this production to the Jenkins Hall at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus beginning Friday.
