Starting salary increase coming for Beaufort County teachers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The new Beaufort County School budget will make the district one of the top paying ones in the state of South Carolina.

Coming into this week, the starting salary for teachers in the Beaufort County School District was under $38,000, but now heading into next school year it’s over $45,000.

A move the superintendent says was a priority.

“This was important. We knew that by focusing on our employees, we’re focusing on our kids and so this was a great way to do it,” Dr. Frank Rodriguez, Superintendent, BCSD said.

He says the district jumps from 53rd in the state to near the top with these raises, and the timing couldn’t be better.

“This last two years has been extremely challenging for our teachers and our support teams in schools, so this is a way to recognize that effort really in a more permanent way.”

Through those difficulties, educators found a way. Like district teacher of the year Dr. Megan Deweese.

“A lot of things were difficult for all of us but we persevered. We’re teachers, that’s what we do.”

The emotions of being honored by her peers, matched now by a different kind of recognition.

“Absolutely amazing. It felt great. We felt appreciated and it was just something to be excited about.”

Having said that, she makes it clear it’s not about the money for her or any of her colleagues.

“No one goes into education for the money. They do it because they want to help kids, because they love kids.”

That passion for the job now paying off just a bit more at the end of each month.

