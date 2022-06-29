Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire Thursday

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire Thursday.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer wrote that he would retire at noon, after the Supreme Court issues its last opinions for the current term.

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Breyer wrote.

Breyer, a nominee of then-President Bill Clinton, has served on the court since 1994.

Breyer will be replaced by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by Biden and confirmed by the Senate after Breyer announced in January that he’d retire at the end of the term.

“You have nominated and the United States Senate has confirmed the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed me in the office, and I understand that she is prepared to take the prescribed oaths to begin her service as the 116th member of this Court,” Breyer wrote.

States are jockeying to solidify their abortion policies after the Supreme Court put the issue in their hands.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence in Savannah
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence

Latest News

FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
WHO chief: U.S. abortion ruling ‘a setback,’ will cost lives
18 year old shot hours after her birthday party
Woman shot in the face leaving own 18th birthday party
Bed Bath & Beyond is being accused of not using much air conditioning to save costs.
Bed Bath & Beyond accused of cutting back on air conditioning in stores
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court rules that Oklahoma can prosecute some crimes on tribal lands
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
Florida jury sworn in to determine Parkland school shooter’s penalty