Tips on how to stay safe while using fireworks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - July 4th and fireworks go hand in hand, but sometimes the holiday festivities can turn to a trip to the ER if you’re not careful.

“No drugs or alcohol while doing fireworks. That’s where we see the biggest injuries, burns are the biggest injuries we see. Space between setting off your fireworks and getting away from your fireworks. They actually recommend 35 feet to 150 feet, which is like six to 10 to 15 people away from the fireworks. So when you light them off you need to get out quick and people around you need to be away from the area where you’re doing fireworks,” Dr. Susan Quinty said.

Quinty says at the Tidewatch emergency department, they typically get one or two firework injuries but larger medical centers can get anywhere from five to 20 with the possibility of severe injury from those burns.

Dr. Quinty also says to wear eye protection and keep an extra close eye on your kids, especially with sparklers.

