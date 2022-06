SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department are on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Montgomery Street.

Police say two people arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injures.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

#SPDAlert Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 Block of Montgomery Street. Two individuals arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. There is no further information available. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.