Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Tybee Island city leaders use technology to track number of people on island

By Shea Schrader
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island only has 3,000 permanent residents, but the actual number of people on the island at any given time is much, much higher than that.

So, to get accurate data about how many people that may be, city leaders have to look no further than the palm of your hand.

“If we know that traditionally over the last five years we’ve had 50,000 people on the Island on a certain day, we can now see that in Placer and plan for it better,” said city manager Michelle Owens.

Tybee Island only has 3,000 permanent residents, but the actual number of people on the island at any given time is much, much higher than that.

The City of Tybee has been using Placer since the spring. The company uses geo-fence technology to gather data from mobile devices in a set area, though the users of those devices remain anonymous.

“There’s no personally identifying information, or what’s called PII, in that data when we get it. We just see numbers and aggregations.”

City officials have access to data as far back as five years. The data can be useful when applying for grants, or even just planning day-to-day operations.

“We can do a lot better spot planning and planning for numbers of code enforcement, lifeguards, police and fire that we need to have available. We can now anticipate needs in terms of like, traffic protocols.”

“Being able to see those trends and where the numbers are lying really helps our businesses to be able to plan for their success in their businesses, and the city planning with how we can utilize our resources on the island to service those number of people,” said Tybee Main Street Development Authority director Cassidi Kendrick.

City leaders tell me that this 4th of July weekend, weather permitting, they’re expecting to draw the biggest crowds that Tybee Island has ever seen.

So now, thanks to Placer, they’re able to plan for that more accurately than ever before.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence in Savannah
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence

Latest News

Personal Delivery Device
More delivery robots to hit streets as new law goes into effect
THE News at 4:30
Tybee Island city leaders use technology to track number of people on island
THE News at 4:30
More delivery robots to hit streets as new law goes into effect
Conference
Ga. Democratic candidates held a conference in Savannah after Roe v. Wade decision