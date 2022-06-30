Annual back to school supply drive begins in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One annual school supply drive in Bulloch County officially starts tomorrow.

Some of us may still be in summer mode, but others are focusing on Back To School. The cost of supplies can stress out parents and teachers.

One local non-profit group hopes to help.

Prevent Child Abuse-Bulloch and United Way of Southeast Georgia have sponsored this drive for years. They believe the rising cost of supplies can stress out some parents and even lead to abuse.

They’ve placed boxes around town for the 2022 drive. They’re asking people to donate anything from backpacks and paper to pencils, folders - the things students need to learn in the classroom.

One difference in their drive and others is they give the supplies to local schools to get them to students.

“The schools identify the students and discretely get the supplies to the students. We’re never told who the students are. All of that is confidential and the school supplies look like everybody else’s,” said Lora Cooper.

They’ll sort the supplies based on the needs for elementary, middle, or high school students.

School supplies can be dropped of at the following locations:

Morris Bank

Core Credit Union

Synovous Bank

Queensborough National Bank

Renasant Bank

Citizens Bank

Bulloch First

The Heritage Bank

You’ll have until July 19th to donate.

