Atlanta Braves PA announcer Casey Motter dies, officials announce

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves PA announcer Casey Motter died in his sleep on Wednesday, team officials announced on their Twitter page Thursday afternoon.

Motter was a Smyrna native and a lifelong Braves fan.

Braves officials called Motter “the voice of Truist Park.”

He was the team announcer since 2006.

“Motter joined the Braves as public address announcer in 2007, after former Braves Assistant General Manager Frank Wren heard him announcing a youth football game and invited him to audition for the role,” team officials say.

BallparkDJ released a statement about Motter reading in part:

It’s with a heavy heart and a tear in my eye that I share some very sad news. Casey Motter passed away in his sleep early on the morning of June 30th. Please say a prayer for his wife Debbie and the rest of his family. Casey was so much more than that booming powerful voice...he was gentle and kind....he was a loving family man...he laughed often and worked hard...he was the best friend you could possibly ask for. We will miss him dearly. Casey has been the public address announcer for the Atlanta Braves since 2006 and was the first voice of BallparkDJ in 2017 and has been a crowd favorite every since. He was the voice that propelled the Braves to a World Championship in 2021 and he was instrumental in making BallparkDJ what is is today. He was quite simply one of the greatest voices to ever grace a microphone. If you were lucky enough to have your team voiced by Casey, play it loud and proud. Casey will be smiling down from heaven. We love you Casey Motter. Rest in peace my friend.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

