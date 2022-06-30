Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Businesses on Hilton Head Island prepare for the 4th of July

Businesses on Hilton Head Island prepare for the 4th of July
Businesses on Hilton Head Island prepare for the 4th of July(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - As 4th of July crowds descend upon Hilton Head, one of the most popular areas of the island will be Coligny plaza where businesses are gearing up for one of the most crowded weekends of the year.

“I think if people remember that patience goes a long way, everybody on Hilton Head will have a good safe holiday, said Amie Baima, the owner of Skillets Cafe and Grill.

Her restaurant, Skillets, is short staffed like most places on the island. so she’s pulling out all the stops to meet July 4th demand.

“I actually imported a couple people from out of town this weekend to help me. My house if very full this weekend, I’ve actually even got a girl from Ohio that’s down just for the weekend.”

While it may be a stressful few days, this breakfast spot will make sure they’re still in the spirit.

“We always do our red white and blue waffles, so it’s a waffle with whipped cream, strawberries and blueberries.”

The celebratory promotions continue over at the Frosty Frog, where their hot dog eating contest is back.

“Couple years we haven’t done it because of Covid but this year we’re going to do it again,” said Aimee Powell, the manager of Frosty Frog Cafe.

Powell says the Frosty Frog doesn’t have any staffing problems and they’re ready for the crowds.

If you are planning to come out this weekend, each of the businesses want you to have a good holiday weekend, but they also don’t want you to be surprised if you face a wait upon arrival.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
Police scene
Community members ask for transparency, accountability after man killed by Savannah officer
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter
Savannah Police Department chief stepping down to ‘focus on U.S. Marshal nomination’
New logo first part of big changes coming to HHI airport
Savannah Police Department chief stepping down to ‘focus on U.S. Marshal nomination’
Savannah Police Department chief stepping down to ‘focus on U.S. Marshal nomination’
FILE PHOTO: Some pets are stressed out from the loud and bright fireworks.
Helping pets deal with loud noises synonymous with July 4th