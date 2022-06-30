Businesses on Hilton Head Island prepare for the 4th of July

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - As 4th of July crowds descend upon Hilton Head, one of the most popular areas of the island will be Coligny plaza where businesses are gearing up for one of the most crowded weekends of the year.

“I think if people remember that patience goes a long way, everybody on Hilton Head will have a good safe holiday, said Amie Baima, the owner of Skillets Cafe and Grill.

Her restaurant, Skillets, is short staffed like most places on the island. so she’s pulling out all the stops to meet July 4th demand.

“I actually imported a couple people from out of town this weekend to help me. My house if very full this weekend, I’ve actually even got a girl from Ohio that’s down just for the weekend.”

While it may be a stressful few days, this breakfast spot will make sure they’re still in the spirit.

“We always do our red white and blue waffles, so it’s a waffle with whipped cream, strawberries and blueberries.”

The celebratory promotions continue over at the Frosty Frog, where their hot dog eating contest is back.

“Couple years we haven’t done it because of Covid but this year we’re going to do it again,” said Aimee Powell, the manager of Frosty Frog Cafe.

Powell says the Frosty Frog doesn’t have any staffing problems and they’re ready for the crowds.

If you are planning to come out this weekend, each of the businesses want you to have a good holiday weekend, but they also don’t want you to be surprised if you face a wait upon arrival.

