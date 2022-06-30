CSX train derails in Ware Co., no injuries reported

WARE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A train derailed 19 railcars and a locomotive early Thursday morning in Ware County, according to CSX.

CSX says it happened around 2:30 a.m. They confirm there were no loaded hazardous materials cars and there were no leaks or injuries to report at this time.

CSX says they are working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.

