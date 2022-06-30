Sky Cams
CSX train derails in Ware Co., no injuries reported

Railroad generic
Railroad generic(Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A train derailed 19 railcars and a locomotive early Thursday morning in Ware County, according to CSX.

CSX says it happened around 2:30 a.m. They confirm there were no loaded hazardous materials cars and there were no leaks or injuries to report at this time.

CSX says they are working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.

