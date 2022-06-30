Fourth of July events guide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching. WTOC has a list of some of the events taking place in the community:

Marne Independence Day Concert - Friday, July 1st, at Fort Stewart. Make your Independence Day plans to celebrate with us as Trace Adkins and Dru Hill perform live on July 1 on Fort Stewart’s Donovan Field! We’ll have food vendors onsite with your favorite summer classics, plenty of ice cold beverages and of course, we’ll end the night with a spectacular fireworks display! Gates open at 4:30pm, concert starts at 7:30, fireworks at 9:30. Open to the community! - Friday, July 1st, at Fort Stewart. Make your Independence Day plans to celebrate with us as Trace Adkins and Dru Hill perform live on July 1 on Fort Stewart’s Donovan Field! We’ll have food vendors onsite with your favorite summer classics, plenty of ice cold beverages and of course, we’ll end the night with a spectacular fireworks display! Gates open at 4:30pm, concert starts at 7:30, fireworks at 9:30. Open to the community! https://stewarthunter.armymwr.com/happenings/marne-independence-day-22

Plant Riverside Savannah Stars and Stripes - This is a multiday event beginning Friday, July 1. This is the only fireworks show in Savannah for the Fourth of July. They are teaming up with the Savannah Waterfront Association for this. We got a press release with tons of info. **I can write this up

Hunter Army Airfield Independence Day Celebration - Saturday, July 2nd, at Hunter Army Airfield. Join us at Family Day Field on Hunter Army Airfield for a Fourth of July Firework display! Entertainment will be provided by 3rd ID Rock Band. Yard games will be provided and there will be food trucks on site for food and drink sales. Cash and card are accepted. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Fireworks will begin around 9:30 pm, or when it gets dark enough. Free and open to the public.

Tybee Island Fourth of July Fireworks - Monday, July 4th, at the Tybee Island Pier and Pavillion. The fireworks show begins just after dark, at approximately 8:30 p.m. The fireworks are launched from the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion but the show is visible from anywhere on the beaches east of Butler Avenue. - Monday, July 4th, at the Tybee Island Pier and Pavillion. The fireworks show begins just after dark, at approximately 8:30 p.m. The fireworks are launched from the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion but the show is visible from anywhere on the beaches east of Butler Avenue. https://www.cityoftybee.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=5094

City of Richmond Hill Independence Day Event - Saturday, July 2nd, at JF Gregory Park in Richmond Hill. Family friendly fun. Fireworks at sundown, food trucks, inflatables, craft vendors. Performances by The Boondockers at 4:30 p.m., and Swingin’ Medallions at 6 p.m.