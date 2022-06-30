Greater Savannah Humane Society truck stolen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Greater Savannah Humane Society truck was driven off their property Wednesday morning.

Humane Society leaders say it was a coordinated, planned theft by several people and that it only took about six minutes.

“It was obviously a planned theft. People don’t ride bikes in this area at 4 o’ clock in the morning. So they knew what they were coming for, and in five or six minutes they were out the door,” said executive director Sean Griffin.

The Savannah Police officer who wrote the report noted that she spoke with the shelter’s facilities manager, who saw three people on surveillance video ride onto the property on bicycles, and then shortly leaving in the box truck.

Humane Society for Greater Savannah Executive Director Sean Griffin says the truck, which is described as a 2004 Isuzu NPR box truck with a Georgia tag reading AIK-0651, serves several purposes for the shelter.

“The truck is used for our thrift shop, so we use it to do pickups. So when people donate items, we go out and pick them up. The thrift shop is about ten to fifteen percent of our revenue, or our budget.”

The truck is also used to distribute pet food gathered at their food pantry to places like animal services, other shelters in the region and to anyone who needs pet food but might not be able to afford it.

And if they need to evacuate for a hurricane, Griffin says the stolen truck is what they could use to pick up the shelter and move it to a safer facility.

“We’re hopeful that somebody finds it and sees it so we don’t have too big of an interruption.”

Savannah Police are investigating the incident as an auto theft, and the vehicle description will be entered into a state and national database so other police agencies can keep an eye out for it.

