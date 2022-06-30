Sky Cams
‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain?’ You might on Thursday

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few isolated showers are possible early Thursday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s at daybreak. There could be a few areas of patchy fog as well, so giving yourself a few extra minutes for the morning commute wouldn’t be a bad idea. Scattered showers once again will hang out along the coast in the morning, pushing inland during the afternoon hours. Rain will primarily be west of I-95 during the afternoon and evening as the islands dry out. Highs will reach the mid 80s, about five degrees below average.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 1.4′ 3:54AM I 6.9′ 9:45AM I 1.3′ 3:51PM

Severe storms aren’t a great threat, but pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding under stronger storms during the afternoon. No one day will be a washout, but this trend continues through the end of the week.  Consistent afternoon shower activity will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s this week.

Even looking into the weekend, afternoon convection looks like a possibility with scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s. Typical afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible on the Fourth of July, as rain begins to diminish closer to sunset.

Tropical Update:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will continue moving west, bringing rain to Central America Friday and Saturday.

A low pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This system will move toward southern Texas.

A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone as it moves northwest at about 15 miles per hour.

There are no local impacts expected from any of these systems.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Jamie's 5pm Forecast