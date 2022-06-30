Helping pets deal with loud noises synonymous with July 4th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fourth of July is filled with summer fun and fireworks. But as pet owners know, those loud noises can be frightening for their four legged friends.

Fireworks and other festivities can make pets afraid and anxious. The Humane Society of the United States says some pets are sensitive to loud noises and sounds, flashing lights, and strong smells, so keep them indoors on days when people are usually setting off fireworks. Also, keeping the radio or tv on for them can be helpful.

If your pet has a history of being scared by fireworks, talk to your veterinarian. There are medications available that might help relieve some of your pet’s anxiety. And some behavior methods may also help.

Veterinarians caution owners should never give medications to their pet without speaking to their vet first.

Some pets can become so frightened while fireworks are going off that they may try to escape and run away. The Humane Society says it’s important to make sure your pet always wears a collar with an ID tag. If your pet is microchipped, make sure the chip is registered with your up-to-date contact information.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says it’s always a good idea to check the backyard after 4th of July celebrations to make sure there isn’t any fireworks debris that your pet could try to play with or eat.

Copyright 2022 CBS. All rights reserved.