Jesup streetscape improvement project nears completion

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The downtown area of Jesup continues to grow, and now one major project is nearing its finish line.

Mayor Ralph Hickox says this most recent phase of the the downtown streetscape improvement project completes a more than 20-year-long goal for the city of Jesup.

This specific project began in January, and focuses on portions of West Walnut Street, West Cherry Street, and West Plum Street.

The goal is to beautify the downtown area, while making it more walkable. Improvements include new sidewalks, benches, and landscaping, just to name a few.

Mayor Hickox says it’s an important step for the community.

“It’s to revitalize our downtown area, and it’s been very successful. You go downtown, especially on a weekend, you almost have to have a parking pass to be there. So, this is just a continuation,” said Mayor Hickox

The project is funded through federal grants and SPLOST dollars.

Hickox says the project should be completed within the next two months.

