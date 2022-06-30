Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

New logo first part of big changes coming to HHI airport

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Rebranding is underway at the Hilton Head Island Airport.

In a ceremony Thursday morning, the airport revealed a new logo but that’s not the only big news this week.

We know in the coming years the terminal at the Hilton Head airport will look different than it does now, so the airport’s director says this new logo is just going to match the quality of that progress.

The change announced this morning exciting everyone involved.

“When this one hit it was kind of like that hallelujah moment of that was it.”

It comes alongside $12 million of state funding for the new terminal project.

“What that will do is it reduces the amount of funding that the airport and the county may need to take on via a bond,” Airport Director Jon Rembold said.

He says the timing of this money helps as well.

“That’s more important than ever right now. You see what’s going on in the world with inflation and the cost of everything, so that $12 million is very, very helpful as this project moves forward,” Rembold said.

Rembold says he expects to accept a bid for the terminal project this upcoming fall and a groundbreaking will happen shortly after.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
Police scene
Community members ask for transparency, accountability after man killed by Savannah officer
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Some pets are stressed out from the loud and bright fireworks.
Helping pets deal with loud noises synonymous with July 4th
Helping pets deal with loud noises synonymous with July 4th
Helping pets deal with loud noises synonymous with July 4th
Staff Sgt. William O. Wood
Remains of Ga. Air Force Staff Sgt. killed during WWII identified
"Doc" Antle
Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle