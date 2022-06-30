New logo first part of big changes coming to HHI airport

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Rebranding is underway at the Hilton Head Island Airport.

In a ceremony Thursday morning, the airport revealed a new logo but that’s not the only big news this week.

We know in the coming years the terminal at the Hilton Head airport will look different than it does now, so the airport’s director says this new logo is just going to match the quality of that progress.

The change announced this morning exciting everyone involved.

“When this one hit it was kind of like that hallelujah moment of that was it.”

It comes alongside $12 million of state funding for the new terminal project.

“What that will do is it reduces the amount of funding that the airport and the county may need to take on via a bond,” Airport Director Jon Rembold said.

He says the timing of this money helps as well.

“That’s more important than ever right now. You see what’s going on in the world with inflation and the cost of everything, so that $12 million is very, very helpful as this project moves forward,” Rembold said.

Rembold says he expects to accept a bid for the terminal project this upcoming fall and a groundbreaking will happen shortly after.

