Program aims to help next generation of entrepreneurs

By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is looking to help the next generation of entrepreneurs build a business plan for success.

It’s all part of the City’s Summer Fun and Safety series.

This summer, the city is hosting several camps and programs aimed at keeping young people safe and engaged all summer long. One is geared toward budding entrepreneurs.

“There’s really no bar for young people to start businesses. And it’s a great thing to learn. It’s basically the building block of our economy, is small business. And the younger we start, the better off we are,” Business Development Coordinator Carl Biathrow said.

Biathrow is guiding this particular workshop which lays out a blueprint to starting a business.

“What I hope they see is how to think about the numbers involved, and what it costs to provide a product, what it costs to run a business and how to develop profitability in their business,” Biathrow said.

One of the goals for Biathrow is helping the aspiring business owners hone in on what kind of business they want to start.

“You have to look for something that first of all, you know something about and that you’ve seen a need in the marketplace for providing a product or service, perhaps not in the normal way, but in a little different way,” Biathrow said. Biathrow says it’s his hope those leaving the workshop will have a more clear path forward for starting a successful business.

And on July 15, the city is also hosting a summer youth class to help young people get career ready and design a personal brand an online image. That class will be at the Entrepreneurial Center at 2 p.m. and on Zoom.

