Savannah Police Department chief stepping down to ‘focus on U.S. Marshal nomination’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roy Minter, the chief of the Savannah Police Department (SPD), is stepping down from his position at the end of July.

Minter was nominated for a U.S. Marshal position in the Southern District of Georgia by President Joe Biden in May. According to a news release from the City of Savannah, Minter is stepping down to focus “on the confirmation process for his nomination to serve as U.S. Marshal.”

The office of U.S. Marshal is the top executive of the U.S. Marshals Service in each of the 94 Federal judicial districts. The position is subject to Senate confirmation.

Minter’s last day with the department will be July 29. He has served as chief since 2018.

Savannah City Manager Jay Melder has appointed Assistant Chief Lenny Gunther to serve as interim chief effective July 30. Gunther has been with SPD since 2001.

“Since the exciting announcement of Chief Minter’s nomination as the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia, the timeline for his transition from the Savannah Police Department has been considered and discussed,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in a prepared statement. “Chief Minter has been a consummate professional and his legacy will live in his historic promotions of women within our ranks and the technological and programmatic advances that will keep the Savannah Police Department the premier municipal law enforcement agency in Georgia. Our city will forever be grateful for his efforts during some of the most challenging times in our history.”

