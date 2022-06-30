Savannah Police share their plans to keep everyone safe while viewing fireworks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just a few days away from the big 4th of July fireworks show downtown Savannah.

On Monday for the holiday, police will have about 75 to 100 extra officers on River Street as well as over by City Market.

Sgt. Jason Pagliaro says they expect to get increased calls about gun fire, even though most of them are fire crackers going off instead. He says officers will be out in neighborhoods as well and can help determine right away if it was gun shots or fireworks.

However, celebratory gun fire and D.U.I’s are some of their biggest concerns heading into the long weekend.

“Heat is going to be out, our traffic unit is going to be out, we will be doing aggressive DUI enforcement, if you are drunk, you will go to jail, so if you drink, don’t drive and if you drive, don’t drink that is pretty much our message for the weekend,” he said.

The department is expecting a lot of people to be in the downtown area celebrating all weekend long but particularly on Monday for the fireworks along the Savannah River.

They will be closing down River Street to vehicle traffic around 6:30 p.m. on Monday night and will remain closed until after the fireworks when they are able to clear some of the crowds.

