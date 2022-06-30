Twin brothers in Statesboro want to bring change to foster care

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Twin brothers living in Statesboro have now walked in three states to call attention to what they say is a broken system for helping children without families.

They hope they can call attention to the issue and get states to make changes.

The Woods brothers say they’ve seen “the system” from the inside and want to help fix it. They say they started their walks to raise awareness and have met plenty of people who also want to see the system reformed.

The 26-year-old twins have literally hit the road for the cause.

“My brother, Davon, and I were removed from our biological family at birth due to our mom using drugs. We were adopted at the age of two,” Tavon Woods said.

They’ve taken their message to anyone who’ll listen. They believe state agencies that oversee foster care and adoption often look at bureaucracy above the child’s best interest. So far this year, they’ve walked in Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. They believe policy makers should listen to the people who’ve lived the experience.

“We need people like me and others who’ve been in foster care, been adopted, and come together sit around a table and figure out what would be the best way to make a change,” Davon Woods said.

They also hope they can inspire kids currently in foster care or adoption to make the most of their lives and help others.

They hope to walk through all 50 states. This time next month, they’ll be in Ohio. They’ll go there next because of the support they’ve gotten from there.

