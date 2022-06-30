Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Twin brothers in Statesboro want to bring change to foster care

(Woods brothers)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Twin brothers living in Statesboro have now walked in three states to call attention to what they say is a broken system for helping children without families.

They hope they can call attention to the issue and get states to make changes.

The Woods brothers say they’ve seen “the system” from the inside and want to help fix it. They say they started their walks to raise awareness and have met plenty of people who also want to see the system reformed.

The 26-year-old twins have literally hit the road for the cause.

“My brother, Davon, and I were removed from our biological family at birth due to our mom using drugs. We were adopted at the age of two,” Tavon Woods said.

They’ve taken their message to anyone who’ll listen. They believe state agencies that oversee foster care and adoption often look at bureaucracy above the child’s best interest. So far this year, they’ve walked in Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. They believe policy makers should listen to the people who’ve lived the experience.

“We need people like me and others who’ve been in foster care, been adopted, and come together sit around a table and figure out what would be the best way to make a change,” Davon Woods said.

They also hope they can inspire kids currently in foster care or adoption to make the most of their lives and help others.

They hope to walk through all 50 states. This time next month, they’ll be in Ohio. They’ll go there next because of the support they’ve gotten from there.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
Police scene
Community members ask for transparency, accountability after man killed by Savannah officer
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah

Latest News

The City of Savannah is looking to help the next generation of entrepreneurs build a business...
Program aims to help next generation of entrepreneurs
Tybee Island to get funding for stormwater management plan
Tybee Island to get funding for stormwater management plan
Annual back to school supply drive begins in Statesboro
Annual back to school supply drive begins in Statesboro
THE News at 4:30
Program aims to help next generation of entrepreneurs